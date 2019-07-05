Van Jones: Biden Is Not Ready to Go ‘Head-to-Head with Donald Trump or Really With Anybody’

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” former Obama administration green jobs czar and network contributor Van Jones commented on 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden not dealing with his rival Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) debate attack on his record working with segregationist senators and busing.

Jones said, “I think that case got dinged up a little bit when Kamala Harris went after him, and he really just wasn’t able to answer it on his feet in that moment. I think he was very honest in saying he was prepared for some of that, but he wasn’t prepared for the more personal and emotional attack that she launched because, frankly, he knows her pretty well and she knows his family pretty well. I thought that was one of the most telling things.”

He added, “I think when I was watching that I said ‘This guy doesn’t look like, at least tonight, that he’s ready to go head to-head with Donald Trump or really with anybody. I think he’s going to have to prove himself again to the American people, that he can be that fighter that his son was talking about. He does have a history of fighting, but I think he lost some of that electability argument by performing so poorly against Kamala Harris.”

