Brooks: ‘Deterrence Doesn’t Work’ with Immigration

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that we have learned that “deterrence doesn’t work” with immigration.

Brooks said, “One, we’ve had these great jobs numbers. We could be feeling good about ourselves. But a lot of us look at those centers and think, I’m ashamed of my country.”

He continued, “The second thing we’ve learned is, deterrence doesn’t work. The idea of the Trump administration, we could be so cruel, and make it so hard to get here, and cause people so much pain, that they’ll stop coming. Well, they’re still coming.”

He concluded, “The third thing is, presidents used to appoint czars. … But we take immigration and these issues as sort of cultural abstract battles, and not as concrete things that we could actually address.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett