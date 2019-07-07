Bennet: Americans Should Be Embarrassed by Trump — Calls Attempt to Build a Wall ‘Pathetic’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) criticized President Donald Trump’s effort to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Bennet said, “The president is acting like we are some weak, pathetic country. We have the ability to treat human beings humanely. We have the ability to lead our hemisphere in a discussion on how to deal with this refugee crisis.”

He added, “We are a strong and powerful country. We supposed to lead humanity, not make our border a symbol of nativist hostility. That should be an embarrassment for everybody. The symbol of this country is the Statue of Liberty, not Donald Trump’s pathetic attempt to build a wall.

