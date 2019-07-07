Biden: Trump Is the Type Bully I Would Smack in the Mouth

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper played a clip from earlier in the week of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden, who said President Donald Trump was the same sort of bully he would smack in the mouth.

When asked how to beat Trump, Biden said, “I beat him by pointing out who I am and who he is and what we are for and what he is against. This is a divider-in-chief, acting with racist policies and moving to formant hate. That is the only way to sustain himself.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to this man. You walk behind me in a debate, come here, man. You know me too well. The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump? He’s the bully that I knew my whole life. He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully who used to make fun when I would stutter, and I smacked him in the mouth. Look, this is not — I think the American people want a president who has some dignity, who has a value set, who is actually trying to restore the soul of this country. So when they turn on the television they look up, and their kids say, I want to be like that guy or that woman.”

