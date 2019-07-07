Dem Rep. Moulton: Trump Doesn’t Understand What ‘Real Service to the Country Is’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) accused President Donald Trump of not understanding what “real service to the country is.”

On Trump’s July 4 “Salute to America” speech, Moulton said, “I think that Trump believes that by saluting the troops and saluting the flag today, it makes up for his unwillingness to do so when it actually matters. You know, his unwillingness to answer the call to go to Vietnam, his unwillingness to confront Putin. That’s what real service to the country is, is making a sacrifice to do the right thing for others, and Trump doesn’t understand that at all.”

When asked if Trump has grown to appreciate the military, Moulton said, “I’d love to be able to say that about the president because it would be good for America. But if that were true, then he would act presidential in conducting our foreign policy. He wouldn’t continue to put our troops at risk by threatening war with Iran, by failing to stand up to Russia. We need a commander in chief who does the right thing for the country. He’s not keeping America safe, which is something that I’ve spent the majority of my career doing.”

