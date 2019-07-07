Klobuchar on Dem Opponents: ‘I’m Not Going to Make Promises Just to Get Elected’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) criticized her rivals for the Democratic nomination for “making promises” they cannot actually get done.

Klobuchar said, “I look people in the eye, and I tell them the truth that I’m honest about how we think we can move forward.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Does that mean your primary opponents are not telling them the truth when they say free college and free this?”

Klobuchar said, “I think there’s a lot of people making promises and I’m not going to make promises just to get elected. I am not running for chair of the Democratic National Convention. I am running for president of the United States and that means you bring people together and find that common ground in our own party.”

She added, “Those are big, bold things that haven’t been done. And some of my colleagues, yes they have I guess you can call them bigger and bigger promises, but I think what’s most important to the people of America is we actually get those things done.”

