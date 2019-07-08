Miami Herald’s Brown: Quite a Few Powerful, Important People Involved in Epstein Case

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Up With David Gura,” Miami Herald’s investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, who has done extensive reporting on billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, commented on his indictment that he operated a sex trafficking ring.

Brown said. “Needless to say, these are very powerful people and I think that they’re sweating a little bit, especially today. We don’t know how much, how deep this went, how far-reaching it went in government, but there have been a lot of names that I could see on these message pads on a regular basis as part of the evidence. These message pads where they would call and leave Epstein messages, such as, ‘I’m at this hotel.’ Why do you do that, except that you’re expecting him to send you a girl to visit you at your hotel? So there are probably quite a few important people, powerful people, who are sweating it out right now. We’ll have to wait and see whether Epstein is going to name names.”

On Epstein and President Donald Trump’s relationship, Brown said, “He had a friendly relationship with him. They went to dinner parties at each other’s houses, Trump was also on his plane. Probably not as much as a lot of other people because, you know, Trump had his own plane. But they had a lot of social relationships. And the other interesting thing is Trump had a modeling agency, and Epstein also had a stake in a modeling agency, which they suspect he used to bring in underage girls from overseas. There is a comment in one of the court files where Epstein is quoted as saying, ‘I want to set up my modeling agency the same way Trump set up his modeling agency.’ I don’t know what that means, but it is curious he was trying to do something similar to Trump.”

(h/t RCP Video)

