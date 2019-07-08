VIDEO: Boat Bursts into Flames After Lightning Strikes in Boston

A small sailboat got an electrifying jolt Saturday when it burst into flames while alongside in a Boston harbor, according to video footage of the incident.

The video shows the overcast sky above before the flash of lightning struck the sailboat, followed by a loud thunderclap.

“Holy s–t, that boat is on fire!” one woman could be overheard saying in the video taken at the Columbia Yacht Club in South Boston during Saturday’s storm.

The owner was not near the boat at the time and no one was injured, CNN reported.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Boston area Saturday afternoon.

[Areal Flood Warning] At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms tracking southward through the warning area. These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall. As a result of this rainfall, areas of urban and poor drainage flooding are expected. pic.twitter.com/zl6j7vkVzd — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 6, 2019

The area accumulated 1 to 1.5 inches of rain by the time the thunderstorms ended Saturday evening. Some flooded areas led to road closures.