GOP Rep. Mo Brooks: Kaepernick Motivated by Publicity, Money — ‘His Real Motive Is Probably a Buck Someplace’

Tuesday during an interview on Birmingham, AL radio’s Talk 99.5, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) elaborated on his call for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to leave the United States if he really “hated” the country.

Brooks told the “Matt & Aunie Show” that Kaepernick was likely motivated by publicity and money, not social injustice.

“I pointed that out just to emphasize what a hypocrite he is,” Brooks said. “If he really detested the United States of America, if he was really believing that he has been so unjustly treated – he’s probably a gazillionaire from his NFL days – he can go anywhere on the planet and live. Yet, he doesn’t. And I think that indicates to a very large degree that he’s just doing this for publicity. He’s using it to try to milk some money out of the NFL or somebody else. His real motive is not that he has been mistreated. His real motive is probably a buck someplace, or some kind of explanation why he’s no longer a starting quarterback in the NFL, not that his career fell down over the years from what he once was.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor