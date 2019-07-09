Kudlow: ‘No Effort to Remove’ Fed Chair Jay Powell — ‘He’s Safe’

In an interview which aired Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow shot down the notion of an effort to remove Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome “Jay” Powell from his position.

CNBC’s Kelly Evans asked Kudlow, “So, Jay Powel’s job is safe?”

“Yes, I believe it is,” Kudlow replied. “I will say that there is no effort to remove him. I will say that unequivocally at the present time. Yes, he’s safe.”

Trump has been critical of the Fed’s move to higher interest rates in the past and it is not the first time someone from the Trump administration has had to defend Powell’s job status. In December, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Kevin Hassett said Powell’s job was “100%” safe.

