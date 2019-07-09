Nadler Accuses Trump of Having a ‘Tolerance for Crooks’ Like Alexander Acosta

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said President Donald Trump had a tolerance for “crooks” like Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

When asked about Trump standing by Acosta, Nadler said, “The president has a tolerance for crooks as long as they’re loyal to him.”

While discussing Acosta’s role in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2008 plea deal, Nadler said, “Acosta perverted justice to give a very sweet deal to an accused multiple child molester and has no business in government.”

He added, “It shows a moral perversion on the part of Acosta himself and his total unfitness to hold any office in the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN