Bill de Blasio: ‘Speaks Volumes’ if Athletes Don’t Want to Visit White House

Wednesday at the scene of New York’s parade for the United States women’s soccer team, 2020 Democrat presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about athletes turning down invitations to visit President Donald Trump in the White House.

Some of the members of the women’s team, which won the World Cup on Sunday, have already said they would not visit Trump if invited.

The mayor told CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota that is “speaks volumes” if athletes are offended by a president enough to not visit the White House.

“This president has created a hyperpolitical White House,” de Blasio stated. “A lot of women have been offended for years by his treatment of women.”

He added, “It’s a place that should foster unity and respect for everyone, not hatred and division. In the end, if athletes … feel so offended they can’t go, that speaks volumes.”

