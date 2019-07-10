Limbaugh: Rapinoe ‘Wants a Kaepernick Deal with Nike’ — ‘The LGBTQ Angle’

Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh speculated on the what was motivating U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s criticism of President Donald Trump and some of her other antics during the playing of the National Anthem.

Limbaugh suggested Rapinoe could be seeking a similar deal with athletic apparel maker Nike to that of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Partial transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

What are we supposed to take from this? Somebody help me, is she LGBTQ? OK. OK. Then that’s what this means. She’s talking about the oppression of gays. And Trump wants to bring that back. That’s what Make America Great Again means. He wants to go back, and he wants people like her in the closet. There’s not a single utterance ever from Donald Trump on the subject. And, you know what? Anderson Cooper doesn’t care, as long as she’s saying it, mission accomplished. Cooper then said, “Can you see a day where you do put your hand over your heart and sing the national anthem?” So here we have the captain of the American women’s soccer team reluctant to sing the national anthem. Do you know what I think this babe may be angling for? Kaepernick. She wants a Kaepernick deal with Nike. Damn straight. She’s angling for a Kaepernick. She’s showing Nike she can be just as anti-American as Kaepernick. Give me a chance. Let me do the LGBTQ angle of Kaepernick. I don’t think they would pay her the same. Well, I say that. Who would ever know? We don’t know what they’re paying Kaepernick. We would only know if they pay her the same as Kaepernick if we find out what they’re paying Kaepernick. But she would demand to be paid the same as Kaepernick. But then she would have to perform like Kaepernick. They’d have to design a set of soccer shoes that had the American flag on it, she’d have to say, “Nope, not wearing ’em. Don’t sell ’em,” and they would say, “OK. We won’t.” Or whatever. Anyway, here’s how she answered the question.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor