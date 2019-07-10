MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Megan Rapinoe, You Make Us Believe, God Bless You’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said to U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe “you make us believe. God bless you.”

After playing a clip of Rapinoe’s victory speech, Wallace said, “A powerful call to action today at the world cup victory parade in New York courtesy of the legend herself, Megan Rapinoe. She’s been the team’s unquestioned leader on and off the field. No one scored more goals that ed in the tournament. But perhaps her most enduring legacy will be the way she stood up for social change when the light shined the brightest. She’s a huge advocate for equal pay.”

She continued, “Also, she’s just a born leader. You cover Washington, you’ve been around, mean, there are just people that have it and she just has it.”

She added, “You can see her at the Democratic convention.”

She concluded, Megan Rapinoe, you make us believe. God bless you and your teammates, congratulations.”

