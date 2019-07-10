Rapinoe: After These Last Years ‘We Have to Love More, Hate Less’ — Calls NYC the ‘Motherf—ing’ Best

Wednesday after their World Cup victory parade, U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said Americans “have to love more, hate less.”

Rapinoe said, “This is my charge to everyone. We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less. We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility.”

She added, “There has been so much contention in these last years I have been a victim of that I have been a perpetuator of that.”

Rapinoe ended her speech by saying, “New York City, you’re the motherf-ing best!” on live TV.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN