Watch: U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro Interrupted by Boos, Equal Pay Chants

Wednesday in New York City after their World Cup victory parade, U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro was interrupted by boos and chants for equal pay among male and female athletes during his speech.

As Cordeiro said, “U.S. soccer has invested more in woman’s soccer than any other country in the world. And he will continue to invest –” the crowd loudly booed and chanted, “Equal pay!”

On onlooker screamed, “Get off the stage!”

He continued, “We will continue to invest more in women’s soccer than any country in the world and we will continue to encourage others, including our friends at FIFA, to do the same.”

He added, “We believe that at US Soccer all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay. And together I believe we can get this done. because as this team has taught us, being the greatest isn’t just about how you play on the field, it’s about what you stand for off the field.”

