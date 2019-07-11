Lindsey Graham on Battle Between Pelosi and AOC, ‘Fab Four’: GOP ‘More Likely’ to Take Back House Because of This Breakdown

Thursday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued the turmoil within the House Democratic caucus was lending itself as net positive for Republican chances in 2020.

Graham told host Sean Hannity the scenario was setting up a no-win situation for Democrat members that won Trump districts in 2018.

“What does this really mean?” Graham said. “I think Republicans are more likely to take the House back because of this breakdown because there are 31 Democrats that hold their seats where President Trump won their congressional district. What does it mean to these 31?”

“If you cross AOC and the fab four, you’re going to get a primary,” Graham said. “And if you vote with them, you’re going to lose in the general election. So, the biggest beneficiary of this will be the Republican Party and President Trump because the policies these four people are pushing are so out of the mainstream. But if you’re one of these 31 Democrats, Sean, you’ve got to pick between the energy of the fab four and the practicality of Nancy Pelosi. You’re in a no-win situation.”

