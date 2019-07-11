NBC’s Todd on Census: Trump Trying ‘to Take a Loss and Make It Not Look So Bad’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump backing down from his effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census was a loss.

National political reporter for Bloomberg News Sahil Kapur said, “Many people watching that press conference might have come away with the impression the government does not already try to count how many undocumented people there are. They absolutely do. I looked up while the president was speaking, DHS has as office of immigration statistics that looks at this stuff with a better methodology the than simply asking people in a way they can refuse to answer. It’s 12 million people, flat for 12 years.”

Todd said, “We’ve been doing this over and over again. It is interesting to watch the president try to take a loss and make it not look so bad.”

Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff said, “And his base will probably believe it’s a win.”

Todd said, “Sure because that is the echo chamber”

