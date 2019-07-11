Sanders on 2020: ‘I’m Feeling Really Good’ — Claims to Have ‘Over a Million Volunteers’

Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed his 2020 presidential run, saying he is “feeling really good” about where he stands at this point.

Sanders touted on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” his record campaign contributions and his “over a million volunteers.”

“We’re very strong in grassroots activism in the early states, so we’re feeling very good,” Sanders advised. “I think our message is that we cannot continue an economy in which the rich are getting richer when corporate America, whether it’s the pharmaceutical industry, the insurance industry, whether it is the military industrial complex. They’re doing phenomenally well, yet half of the people in this country are living paycheck to paycheck and you have got 500,000 Americans sleeping out on the streets today. We have need an economy that works for everybody, not just the people on top.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent