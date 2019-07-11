Swalwell: Trump Is Attempting ‘to Erase the Existence of Hispanic Families in America’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s attempts to included a citizenship question on the 2020 census was “an effort by the president to erase the existence of Hispanic families in America.”

Swalwell said, “This is an effort by the president to erase the existence of Hispanic families in America. That is exactly what this seeks to do. It will affect so many communities, including my district, which is one of the most diverse districts in America, one of the largest Hispanic populations in America. It will prevent us from getting the resources we need. It’s punitive. We’re not helpless. We’re going to go to court and use the new majority that the American people gave us to stop this.”

