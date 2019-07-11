WaPo’s Marcus: Trump Backing Off Census Citizenship Question ‘Major Humiliating Loss’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus said President Donald Trump backing down from his effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census was a “major humiliating loss.”

Marcus said, “The three-word summary of the attorney general’s remarks is congratulations on losing, Mr. President. And they didn’t just lose. They lost in the most humiliating fashion. They lost at the Supreme Court and instead of recognizing that which was evident from the timing and the face of what the Supreme Court did, the president and they recognized that, they said okay, we’re not going to press it. The president ordered them to find a way to go forward. They couldn’t find a way to go forward. If they’ve talked for months, years about how essential it was to add this very question to the census that there was no other way to do it that was effective other than through the census. So major humiliating loss. Don’t get fooled by the congratulations, Mr. President.”

