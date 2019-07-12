GOP Rep. Rogers on Kaepernick: ‘I’m So Sick of Him, I Could Throw Up’

Count Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) among those in the camp that find former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick anti-American shenanigans to be wearing thin.

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Thursday, Rogers reacted to Kaepernick’s latest controversy involving Nike and a line of tennis shoes that feature the “Betsy Ross” American flag on the heels.

After Kaepernick objected to those shoes, Nike decided to not go forward with making the shoes available.

The Alabama Republican suggested that in the wake of Nike’s decision, Kaepernick should consider going to another country.

“I’m so sick of him, I could just throw up,” Rogers said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I’d like for him to go to some other country and start complaining how they live their lives and what their rights are and he’d find out how good he has it here.”

