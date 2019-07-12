Jon Stewart to Mitch McConnell: Pass 9/11 Victim Funding ‘Keep Your Word’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former Comedy Central’s “Daily Show” host and 9/11 victims’ advocate Jon Stewart continued his pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reauthorize the 9/11 Victims Fund.

Stewart said, “We just want to make sure we have a deadline. The Senate majority leader said to them personally this would be done by the August recess. That’s August 2. So we’re going to hold him to that word. It has to be done by August 2. It has to be fully funded. Then everyone can exhale and go home.”

Keep your word. Your word was this passes, unattached and as a standalone bill. Fully funded.”

First responder John Feal said, “If Mitch McConnell or anybody in the Senate plays games, myself and my team, Jon Stewart, we come back and make their lives miserable. We are not going to apologize for that. They work for us…Mitch McConnell is in charge of 99 people, and the speaker is in charge of 434 people. They’re working for us.”

Stewart said, “They should do by August 2 and let’s be done with it. Keep your word.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN