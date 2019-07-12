Limbaugh: Dems ‘Part of Movement to Eliminate the Whole Concept of Citizenship’ to Allow ‘Non-Citizens to Vote’

Friday, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh addressed the fight to put a question about citizenship on the 2020 Census.

Limbaugh first questioned on “Fox & Friends” why the citizenship question was removed and why nothing was done about it.

“I think it is outrageous that the desire to know who here is a citizen is controversial,” he added.

When Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt pointed out former President Barack Obama removed the question in 2010, Limbaugh said Democrats want illegal immigrants to be a permanent underclass in the country to “constantly” be dependent so they can be their “champion.”

Partial transcript as follows:

[Democrats] want these people to be able to vote. The reason the Democrats want open borders — look there is a lot going on with this. The first thing behind this is a globalist movement to eliminate the whole concept of citizenship. And look, I know some of this is going to sound strange but it really isn’t. This is happening. They want to replace the concept of citizenship with residence. And these are global elites who want to manage the world and control as much of the population as they can. And the first thing you do, if you really want to do that, is get rid of this concept that people are citizens of different countries. You replace that concept with residents. Now you bring it to this country specifically. The Democrats here want open borders.

They want as many people crossing the border as possible. Multiple reasons. One is, they need a permanent underclass. The Democrat party is a party that, the worse that can happen to it is for people to become self-reliant, for people to be able to produce for themselves. They need people constantly in need, dependent, they need to create as many victims as they can, people hopeless, thinking the game is rigged, they have no chance because the deck is stacked against them, the Democrats are going to pave the way for them, I’m going to protect them. And so they need as many of these people as they can get. People with no chance, no hope. And they become the champion. They need these people, they want them to vote.

Right now you have to be a citizen to vote. Except in California. They want non-citizens to vote there, they’re trying making that happen. Keep an eye on California, it’s the model for what the left wants the entire country to become. But the whole question about politics here, Ainsley, is non-citizens can’t vote. The Democrats want these people to vote, and that’s the underlying desire and energy behind this as far as they’re concerned.