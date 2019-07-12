Nadler: ‘Articles of Impeachment Are Under Consideration’ – We Haven’t Made ‘Final Determination’

. @RepJerryNadler : "Articles of impeachment are under consideration as part of the committee's investigation although no final determination has been made." Full video here: https://t.co/TWqUnZqQ2B pic.twitter.com/i8CNy47y76

During a hearing on Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that “articles of impeachment are under consideration” by the Judiciary Committee, but that “no final determination has been made.”

Nadler said, “With regard to the committee’s responsibility to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president, articles of impeachment are already — I’m sorry, articles of impeachment are under consideration as part of the committee’s investigation, although no final determination has been made.”

He added that the committee needs more evidence to determine whether or not they recommend articles of impeachment.

