GOP Rep. Biggs: I’d Prefer if ICE Raids Weren’t Announced in Advance

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that he thinks announcing ICE raids ahead of time doesn’t make the job of ICE agents any easier and he would prefer to announce arrests after they’ve taken place rather than announce them in advance.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “What do you make of the fact that so many now, on your side of the aisle, including the president, are saying, hey, the raids are coming? This can’t make the job of what you say is important any easier.”

Biggs responded, “Well, I agree with you. Here’s the issue though, there’s a difference when you start talking about the actual practicalities and how it’s going to take place and announcing that there’s going to be raids. You know, my opinion is, if we quietly start doing this, you’ll see a tremendous deterrent effect, Leland.”

Vittert then asked, “So you’d prefer to announce the arrests after they happen rather than to say they’re coming?”

Biggs answered, “Yeah. I mean, I understand wanting to say that they’re coming because you’re trying to provide a deterrent effect to the massive crisis we have on the border. But at the same time, I’m trying to protect ICE agents, and…maybe the local LEOs as well.”

