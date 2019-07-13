Tillis: One of the Detention Facilities I Went to Is ‘Overcrowded’ – We Have to Fix That by Giving ICE Needed Resources

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) discussed his visit to two migrant detention facilities and stated that while there were good conditions at one, the other was “overcrowded.”

Tillis said the conditions at the family facility were good and that people in the facility said they were being taken care of.

He continued, “Then we went to the other facility, which is similar to a booking facility at a police station. It’s overcrowded. We wanted to let people know that that has to be fixed. It gets fixed by giving ICE the resources they need to actually transfer them from the holding facility to a jail while they’re being processed. The facility I went to had twice — more than twice as many people as they should have.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett