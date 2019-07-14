Bill de Blasio: ‘We Don’t Need This ICE’ — It Should be Abolished

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

De Blasio said, “What President Trump is doing, and again I’ll say it clearly, his slogan should be ‘Make America Hate Again’ because he’s trying to foment division as a political campaign. What he’s doing with our ICE agents is not about securing our borders. It is an electoral process by President Trump. We could have a rational system and clear border security, and it could be done in a way that actually helps our economy function and creates fairness.”

He added, “we don’t need this ICE. This ICE as it is formed should be abolished, and a new agency created not about separating families but is actually enforcing the law fairly and evenly.”

