CNN’s Tapper to Trump: Both Melania Trump, Ilhan Omar Belong Here

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper addressed President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Referring to the Slovene-born First Lady, Tapper said, “I think we can all agree whether it’s Ilhan Omar or Melania Trump they are America and they belong here. And nobody should tell either one of them to go back where they came from.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN