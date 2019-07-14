Dem Rep Barragán: Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet ‘Incredibly Racist’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” was “incredibly racist.”

Barragán said, “It’s incredibly racist. We are a nation of migrants, and Congress is elected to represent values in your district, and as you mentioned, you represent much more than that. I’m proud to be the daughter of migrants from Mexico. I’m proud to bring a perspective and experience to Congress if my policy decision-making, and that is what the diversity of the Democratic party does. And I’m proud that we have more women in Congress and more women of color in Congress than ever before.”

