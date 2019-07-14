Megan Rapinoe: After All the Negativity Our Team ‘Has Managed to Make People Proud Again’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” U.S. Women’s Soccer World Cup championship team co-captain Megan Rapinoe credited her team with making “people proud again.”

Rapinoe said, “I think the opportunity is in everyone’s exhaustion of the fighting and the negative, and our team has managed to make people proud again, to capture people’s interest, and make them want to do something. I think people are asking the question, how can we rally around this team? And in that, what the team stands for, whether it’s equal pay or racial equality or LGBTQ rights, I think we’ve just managed to give people hope, and with that, we need to do the next step, which is to actually take the progress step.”

