Megan Rapinoe: Trump Is ‘Trying to Divide So He Can Conquer — Not Unite So We Can All Conquer’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” U.S. Women’s Soccer World Cup championship team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said President Donald Trump was “trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer.”

Host Chuck Todd said, “What do you tell a Trump supporter who loves watching you and is like, I wish she’d go to the White House?”

Rapinoe said, “I think I would, you know, try to share our message. Do you believe all people are created equal? Do you believe equal pay should be mandated? Do you believe everyone should have health care? Do you believe we should treat everyone with respect? I think those are the basics of what we’re talking about. And I understand people feel upset or uncomfortable. There’s, I think, some feelings of disrespect about the anthem protest or things I’ve said in the past. But ultimately, I think I am here open and honest. I’ve admitted mistakes. I will continue to do that. I will continue to be vulnerable and be honest and be open and want to have that conversation because I think Trump’s message excludes people that look like me and are me, of course, but it excludes a lot of people in his base as well. I think that he’s trying to divide so he can conquer, not unite so we can all conquer.”

