MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Is ‘Flat Out Racist’ Openly in Office

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt,” network host Joy Reid addressed President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Reid said, “It’s Birtherism 2 .0. It’s racist. Essentially what he is saying these brown and black women are not American to him.”

She continued, “What he’s doing is doing to them what he used to do to Barack Obama, ‘You’re not American to me.’ He just looks at them, and to him, they don’t represent America. I think it’s flat out racist. It will be interesting to see if any Republicans rebuke him on it. They typically hide when he does things like this. It’s pretty blatant for that to come from the United States of America. Donald Trump isn’t the first racist president. He’s the first one that does it openly in office.”

