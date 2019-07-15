AOC: ‘Time to Move On’ from Trump’s Racist ‘Conception’ of America

Monday on MSNBC, Rep.Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) commented on President Donald Trump’s tweet asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “It’s unfortunate that he feels the way he feels about people of color in this country. It’s unfortunate the way he feels about immigrants, naturalized citizens, or not in this country. But I think what I would tell him is that it’s time to move on from him and it’s time to move on from his conception of an America that we have tried to move past for a long time.

She continued, “He relies on racism, division, and anti-immigrant sentiment to consolidate power because he does not have a positive vision for the future of America. This president does not believe in America where health care is a right. He does not believe in an America that offers a dignified education to all people regardless of income. He doesn’t believe in a prosperous future for our country. He believes everything is a threat. I just don’t think from a leadership perspective that is a strong place to operate from.”

She added, “I think there’s a strategy to divide the country because the more the country is divided, the more he benefits from it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN