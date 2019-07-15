CNN’s Tapper: Trump Denies ‘His Racist Tweets Were Racist’

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” anchor Jake Tapper criticized President Donald Trump for his “racist” tweets which began with the president asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” as “absolutely racist and un-American.”

Tapper said, “President Trump today denying that his racist tweets were racist. Can’t stop, won’t stop. President Trump continuing to say Democratic congresswomen of color should go back where they came from even though three of the four he seems to be targeting are from the U.S. and all four are American citizens. The latest on yet another standard of basic decency in American values shattered.”

