Cuccinelli on Freshman Congresswomen Trump Attacked: ‘All They Do Is Complain’

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli on Monday reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweets from the weekend about freshman women Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Presley (D-MA), which said they should “go back to and help the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota pressed Cuccinelli multiple times to comment on the tweets, which he refused. Cuccinelli said the congresswomen only “complain” and do nothing to “fix anything” when it comes to immigration policy.

“I think that the president of the United States should be doing what he is in the immigration space and that is on focusing on trying to fix an obviously broken system when we look at the border when he’s getting almost no help from Congress,” Cuccinelli told Camerota. “The same congressional people that he’s lobbing hand grenades at, I will concede. But at the same time, all they do is complain. They don’t help fix anything. And some of the solutions we’re seeking in the Trump administration are the same as were sought in the Obama administration. It is not a partisan solution in every instance.”

