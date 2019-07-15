Gingrich Defends Trump’s Tweets — He’s Trying to Get Americans to Realize ‘How Anti-American Their Views Are’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Monday weighed in on President Donald Trump’s tweets from the weekend that were critical of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Presley (D-MA).

While many people have denounced Trump’s remarks, Gingrich said Trump is trying to get Americans to realize how “radical” and “anti-American” those members of Congress are to give him an advantage come reelection.

“Well, I think the president believes the more he can get the country to look at the so-called squad, the more he can get them to realize how radical they are, and how fundamentally anti-American their views are, in the long run, the better off he is,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.” “I think he would like to see them as sort of the front page of the Democratic Party. And I think he thinks anything he does to elevate them is to his net advantage.”

“This all helps reelect Trump,” he added, pointing to liberal protesters flying the Mexican flag instead of the American flag.

