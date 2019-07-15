Meacham: Trump ‘Joined Andrew Johnson as the Most Racist President in American History’

During an appearance Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” author Jon Meacham said on the heels of President Donald Trump’s criticism of the so-called “The Squad,” a foursome of progressive Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Trump joined former President Andrew Johnson as “the most racist president” in American history.

Meacham included Trump’s Charlottesville remarks and his quest for former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, in addition to his comments regarding “The Squad,” to bolster his case.

“He has joined Andrew Johnson as the most racist president in American history,” Meacham declared. “Johnson in a state message said that African-Americans were incapable of self-government and relapsed into barbarism if they weren’t closely supervised.”

