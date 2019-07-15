MSNBC Panelist: ‘Trump Is More Racist Than Neo-Nazis’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live With Katy Tur,” investigative reporter Vegas Tenold, a guest on the show, said, “We’re at a point where,” President Donald Trump “is more racist than neo-Nazis.”

Tenold said, “I don’t think it feels that different because he’s been saying these things since the very beginning. He’s a racist, we have known for a long time that he is a racist. Go back to where you came from. It’s peak racism, it’s, you know, the original form of racism. He’s been on this thing for a long time. A lot of the stuff, like Basil mentioned, I have been to Klan rallies that they say these things. I have heard a lot of the stuff Trump says, the policies he’s trying to implement, it’s been said to me at Nazi barbecues and Klan rallies, these are the things they wanted to happen.”

He continued “I’ve had white supremacists, I’ve had neo-Nazis, Matthew Heimbach is one of the people who were behind the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, he told me that the president goes too far for him sometimes hat Donald Trump is more racist than him. So we are at a point where Trump is more racist than neo-Nazis.”

He added, “If you’re supporting — that Trump you are a racist at this point. I’m not afraid to say it, and no one should be.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN