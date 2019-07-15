Scarborough on Trump’s Tweets: ‘He Wants to Outrage People,’ ‘Further Divide the Democratic Party’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough criticized President Donald Trump’s tweets aimed at freshman women Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Presley (D-MA), which said they should “go back to and help the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Scarborough said Trump in his tweeting continued in his attempt to “outrage people” and “further divide the Democratic Party” with his racism.

“This is Donald Trump trying to distract,” Scarborough stated, saying Trump lost in the census fight and his immigration raids “didn’t go as planned.”

“He decided to do what Donald Trump does,” the host continued. “He wants to outrage people and, in this case, he wants to further divide the Democratic Party.”

Scarborough went on to say Trump’s actions are only hurting his 2020 chances.

“There is a reason he’s the only president in American history since the advent of polling to never get to 50%,” he argued. “And this is exactly why.”

