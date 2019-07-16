Cruz: Google a ‘Monopoly’ That Wants to ‘Silence Voices They Don’t Like’

On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) slammed big tech media companies like Google, which he said control their power by controlling information.

Cruz said Google is a “monopoly” and could be the most “powerful company on the face of the planet.” He added that Google uses its monopoly powers to “silence voices” it disagrees with.

“[Google has] a monopoly on information — on what you know and what I know,” Cruz told “Fox & Friends.”

He continued, “The problem is they use these monopoly powers to silence voices they don’t like.”

The Texas senator went on to say regulating the company is “complicated,” however he said something must be done because many big tech companies have decided to silence conservative views.

“The social media sites are censoring, they’re shadowbanning — if they don’t like what you’re saying, they just hide what you’re saying,” Cruz outlined. “That is essentially a fraud on the consumer, and they’re deceiving the consumer because they’ve got a political agenda.”

