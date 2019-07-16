Dem Rep. Green: ‘When the Leader of the Free World Is a Racist,’ You Impeach Him

Tuesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump because he believed the president was “racist.”

Green said, “Thank you, Mr. Speaker. And still, I rise. Because I love my country, I rise. And I rise today to ask a question of all people of goodwill. I rise today to pose the question, what do you do when the leader of the free world — what do you do when the leader of the country that extols liberty and justice for all, government of the people, by the people, for the people, all persons are created equal and endowed by their creator to certain inalienable rights, what you do when the leader of the free world is a racist? What do you do? Well, here’s what you do. You file a resolution. A resolution condemning the President for racist comments directed at members of Congress.”

“What do you do?” he continued. “You file articles of impeachment impeaching the President of the United States of America. These two things are not mutually exclusive. We can do this, condemn for the comments that have been made. And we can do this, impeach for the harm that the comments are causing to the society. Both of things can be done, and neither will interfere with this, the Mueller report. The Mueller report. Some 90 days now the President has been above the law since the Mueller report was made public. What do you do? You pass this resolution. I intend to support it, and I thank the gentleman who filed it for doing so. I believe it is a good resolution.”

