Dem Sen. Durbin: The Party of Abraham Lincoln ‘Is Surrendering Its Soul to Donald Trump’

Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) weighed in on President Donald Trump’s feud with “The Squad,” which is the group consisting of freshman progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Presley (D-MA).

Trump over the weekend tweeted the lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” which was met with pushback from both Republicans and Democrats.

Durbin lamented on CNN’s “New Day” that the party of former great presidents like Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan “is surrendering its soul to Donald Trump.”

“Unfortunately, the Republican Party of the United States, this party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, George Herbert Walker Bush is surrendering its soul to Donald Trump,” Durbin told host Alisyn Camerota. “To think that this president can make the kind of racist reprehensible statements he’s made without reaction of Republicans is a sad day in the history of this party.”

“The fact he would say to these women, three of them born in the United States, to go back to where they came from? What is that supposed to mean? That is white nationalism at its worst,” he later added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent