Gaetz: U.S. Attorney Declined to Prosecute Man Behind Death Threats — ‘I Could Blow Your F*cking Head Clean Off Your Shoulders’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) detailed the how federal authorities handled death threats he had received.

At the top of the segment, host Tucker Carlson played audio of one of those threats Gaetz received.

Call as follows:

Gaetz, you pathetic piece of s***. Do you know that I could blow your f***ing head clean off you should from a mile away? Watch your back, b****. You pathetic piece of s***. You got your head so far up Trump’s a**, I could still take it off your shoulders. F*** you Gaetz. I’m coming after you, b****.

According to Gaetz, the U.S. Attorney office for the Northern District of California investigated the call but declined to bring charges.

Gaetz questioned the decision, noting that he had been a critic of the FBI and said he hoped there wasn’t a “double standard.”

“I just wonder — is it the fact that I’ve been a critic of some of the senior officials at the FBI that leads to different treatment for the people who threaten me as opposed to the people who actually get arrested, who have threatened Eric Swalwell, you know, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, people who actually get arrested, whereas when people threaten conservatives, I hope there’s not a double standard,” Gaetz said.

