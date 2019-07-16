Joy Behar: Trump Is a ‘Stupid,’ ‘Cornered Rat’ Who Is Going to Jail

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump goes after the four progressive freshman congresswomen nicknamed “The Squad” because he is “scared” and “stupid.”

Behar said, “I would like to talk about the fact that he is running very scared right now. Look at what is going on. Mueller is going to come out next week and talk. Barr and Trump do not know what Mueller is going to say. They don’t really know, so he’s scared. He’s scared about this Epstein case which could be a real bag of worms in there. There are photographs of him with this guy Epstein. We’re talking about child molestation, child rape. Acosta just had to resign in disgrace. E. Jean Carroll is threatening to open an investigation.”

She continued, “If he doesn’t win in 2020, he will be indicted and possibly go to jail. He is like a cornered rat. He doesn’t know policy. All he does is attack people’s ethnicities and their race because he doesn’t have a clue about what the policy are. He’s stupid.”

She added, “I think he’s stupid.”

