Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Needs to Go Back to Where He Came From’

Tuesday at a campaign event in Davenport, IA, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addressed President Donald Trump’s tweets, which began with the president asking progressive lawmakers to “go back and fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

Harris said, “I will tell you what my mother told me; Don’t you ever let anyone tell you who you are, you tell them who you are. Period. And we will speak as who we are. We are Americans. And we will speak with the authority of that voice and all the license and authority that comes with that voice, which is to speak truth to power, which is to speak to the ideals and promises of who we are as a nation, to speak to the aspirations of who we are.”

“And speak knowing and remembering the history of who we are,” she added. “And speak with the authority that comes with the strength of knowing, out of many come one. That’s who we are. He needs to go back to where he came from.”

