McConnell: Everyone Should ‘Tone Down’ Rhetoric, Trump Is ‘Not a Racist’

During a press conference on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) argued that everyone needs to “tone down their rhetoric” and denied that President Trump is a racist.

McConnell said, “I think everybody ought to tone down their rhetoric.”

McConnell added, “The president is not a racist. And I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country, but it’s coming from all different ideological points of view. That’s the point. To single out any segment of this, I think, is a mistake. There’s been this kind of rhetoric from a whole lot of different sources, all across the ideological spectrum in our country.”

