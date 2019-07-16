Warren: Trump Has Been ‘Racially Hateful to People’ Over and Over

Tuesday on Capitol Hill, 2020 presidential hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused President Donald Trump of being “racially hateful to people” many times.

When asked if Trump is racist, Warren said, “Look at his remarks. He’s made racist remarks and he’s been racially hateful to people. That’s what matters.”

She added, “I don’t have to look at his heart, that’s not the point. He behaves. Look at what he’s done, it’s racist what he’s done over and over and over. It’s not the first time.”

