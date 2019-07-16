Watch: CNN’s Cuomo, Kobach Spar Over Trump Tweets

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Kansas Republican Senate candidate Kris Kobach and CNN host Chris Cuomo battled over President Trump’s tweets.

Kobach began by arguing that Trump wasn’t saying that the members should go back to their home countries, but back to their hometowns like the Bronx and Michigan, and this isn’t racist.

Cuomo responded that this argument was factually nonsensial.

Kobach then argued Trump was making a love it or leave it argument, which Cuomo countered is a racist argument given the argument’s history and Trump only directing that argument at non-white people.

Later on, Cuomo asked Kobach what he would do if Trump said he was racist.

Kobach responded by saying he wouldn’t “defend” the president if that happened, but wasn’t sure if he would refuse to support him as president.

Cuomo expressed shock that Kobach was uncertain as to whether he would support a racist for president. Kobach responded that it was a silly hypothetical.

