Bernie Sanders: Trump Is an ‘Overt Racist’ — GOP Lack ‘Courage to Say What They Know in Their Hearts Is Right’

Wednesday on CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized Republican lawmakers for not voting for the House resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s tweets about the so-called “The Squad,” made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Sanders said, “We have an overt racist and bigot as President of the United States. He’s not subtle about it. These aren’t dog whistles. He’s right out there. He is a racist trying to divide the American people up based on the color of our skin, based on where we were born, on our sexual orientation, based on our religion.”

He added, “It’s a sad state of affairs. I know all of the Republicans in the Senate. I know many Republicans in the House. And it is just incomprehensible to me that they do not have the courage to say what they know in their hearts is right, that this president is a racist, and that is a really sad state of affairs with regard to where the Republican Party is today.”

